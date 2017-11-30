NFL's Kenyan Drake Honors Trayvon Martin ... With Custom Cleats

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake will be wearing his heart on his feet this Sunday ... sporting a special pair of cleats that honor slain teenager Trayvon Martin.

The cleats were made by sneaker artist Desmond Jones (aka Skilz) ... and will be Drake's contribution to the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" week where players get to use their shoes to push their social concerns.

As far as the look of the kicks, they're pretty awesome, and feature Trayvon's face on the side, and his tragically signature hoodie serves as the tongue of the shoes.

Drake does a ton of work with the south Florida Boys & Girls Club, and we're told he's hoping to use the attention to raise awareness for the kids.

Well done, sir.