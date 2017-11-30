NFL's Anthony Walker Honors Trayvon Martin ... With Custom Cleats

Colts LB Anthony Walker will be wearing his heart on his feet this Sunday ... sporting a special pair of cleats that honor slain teenager Trayvon Martin.

The cleats were made by sneaker artist Desmond Jones (aka Skilz) ... and will be Walker's contribution to the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" week where players get to use their shoes to push their social concerns.

As far as the look of the kicks, they're pretty awesome, and feature Trayvon's face on the side, and his tragically signature hoodie serves as the tongue of the shoes.

Walker is hoping to bring attention to the Trayvon Martin Foundation by rockin' the cleats this weekend in Jacksonville.

Well done, sir.