Florida State QB Blindsided By Jimbo Fisher Resigning: 'No Call, No Text'

Breaking News
FSU quarterback Deondre Francois says Jimbo Fisher didn't do him the courtesy of giving a heads up before bailing for the Texas A&M coaching job ... and he's clearly pissed.
Jimbo resigned from his job in Tallahassee on Friday to accept a 10-year, $75 MILLION fully guaranteed deal with the Aggies, according to reports.
The redshirt sophomore -- who suffered a season-ending knee injury back in September -- sent out a subtweet directed at his former coach ... saying "No call, no text, you could of said something ..."
Current NFL star Deshaun Watson noticed the tweet and gave a word of advice to the young baller.