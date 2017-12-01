FSU QB Deondre Francois Blindsided By Jimbo Fisher Resigning ... 'No Call, No Text'

Florida State QB Blindsided By Jimbo Fisher Resigning: 'No Call, No Text'

FSU quarterback Deondre Francois says Jimbo Fisher ﻿didn't do him the courtesy of giving a heads up before bailing for the Texas A&M coaching job ... and he's clearly pissed.

Jimbo resigned from his job in Tallahassee on Friday to accept a 10-year, $75 MILLION fully guaranteed deal with the Aggies, according to reports.

The redshirt sophomore -- who suffered a season-ending knee injury back in September -- sent out a subtweet directed at his former coach ... saying "No call, no text, you could of said something ..."

Current NFL star Deshaun Watson noticed the tweet and gave a word of advice to the young baller.