UFC's Max Holloway Channeling Drake for Jose Aldo Rematch

UFC's Max Holloway Channeling Drake for Aldo Rematch ... Goin' Baaack to Back

UFC champ Max Holloway's taking a page out of The Book of Drizzy Saturday night at UFC 218 -- saying he's goin' back to back against featherweight GOAT, Jose Aldo.

"Be like Drake," Max told TMZ Sports. "I'ma put it on him ... I'm comin' for your head."

Don't get it twisted -- Holloway's got crazy respect for Aldo ... and says he's still got a long ways to go before he catches the greatest 145-pounder of all time.

That said, the young king ain't lackin' for confidence against Jose (his last victim), Frankie Edgar (his original opponent) or anyone else that's in his warpath.

"When you're the baddest man on the planet ... anybody, anywhere, anytime."