OBJ I Make Walking Boots Look Fresh Supreme x Louis V. Design!!

Odell Beckham Jr. Rocks Supreme Walking Boot Because Swag

Somehow Odell Beckham Jr. can even make an injury look cool ... 'cause the N.Y. Giants superstar is turning a negative into a positive by sporting a custom Supreme design on his walking boot!!

Beckham -- who suffered a season-ending ankle injury earlier this season -- showed off the Supreme x Louis Vuitton pattern Friday morning ... and we gotta admit, it's pretty dope.

We know OBJ's a huge fan of the brand collaboration, 'cause we've spotted him out wearing a similar look in basketball jersey form in July.