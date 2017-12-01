Odell Beckham Jr. Rocks Supreme Walking Boot Because Swag

Somehow Odell Beckham Jr. can even make an injury look cool ... 'cause the N.Y. Giants superstar is turning a negative into a positive by sporting a custom Supreme design on his walking boot!!
Beckham -- who suffered a season-ending ankle injury earlier this season -- showed off the Supreme x Louis Vuitton pattern Friday morning ... and we gotta admit, it's pretty dope.
We know OBJ's a huge fan of the brand collaboration, 'cause we've spotted him out wearing a similar look in basketball jersey form in July.