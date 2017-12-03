Chanel Iman Engaged to NFL Star Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman BF Sterling Shepard did it Right ... We're Engaged!!!

Harry and Meghan don't own the market on wedding proposals, because Chanel Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepard are also engaged!!!

The New York Giants wide receiver got down on bended knees Saturday to pop the question to the supermodel. They've been dating since January.

Sterling didn't spare any detail ... He chose a rooftop with a panoramic view of New York City and lined the area with candles.

Her caption says it all. "A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs."

She 27 and he's 24, which is cool.