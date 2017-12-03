Lil Peep Hometown Memorial Service ... After Death

Lil Peep Gets Personal Hometown Memorial Service After Death

Lil Peep was honored by family, friends and fans alike in his hometown this weekend during a very personal memorial service following his sudden death.

The service went down Saturday in Peep's stomping grounds of Long Beach, New York -- where what appeared to be a modestly large crowd gathered as speakers went up to a podium one by one to share some words about the fallen rapper.

His mother, Liza Womack, spoke at the event -- as did his grandmother. Both women expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from his fan base, but Liza also implored people not to judge her son. Watch the full service at your own risk ... it's a real tearjerker.

We broke the story ... Peep's death is now under investigation after text messages a woman allegedly sent were discovered, which read in part ... "GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol ... He passed the f*** out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn't wake up ..."

Police are also looking into whether Xanax Peep took before his death might've been laced with fentanyl.

Peep died last month of a suspected overdose. He was only 21.