Matt Lauer Still Welcome at Favorite NYC Restaurant

Matt Lauer Still Welcome at Favorite NYC Restaurant

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Lauer's not getting his ass kicked to the curb in NYC ... at least when it comes to his favorite restaurant.

We're told Matt is more than welcome at Fresco by Scotto in NYC, despite the mounting sexual misconduct allegations that got him canned after more than 20 years at NBC.

Owner Anthony Scotto tells TMZ, Lauer and his brood are like family and, despite the allegations, he'd give Matt a hug the next time he comes into the restaurant.

The ex-"Today" host has been going to the place for 16 years ... dining there last with his family just this past Thanksgiving. He's already been seen out and about in the Hamptons ... but showing up in NYC's a different beast.

BTW ... Fresco's frequented by a bunch of celebs and sports stars ... including backup NY Giants QB Eli Manning.