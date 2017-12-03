Miranda Kerr Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy with Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Snap This ... It's My Billion-Dollar Baby Bump!

Miranda Kerr's pregnant again -- only this time it's with her hubby and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel ... and her baby bump is looking mighty rich.

Miranda was seen out Sunday in Santa Monica to promote her beauty line, and her pregnant belly was really starting to show. This is Miranda's second kid, but her first with Evan.

The couple -- who together are worth billions of dollars -- tied the knot in May after getting engaged last summer.

One thing we know for sure ... that kid's got A LOT to look forward to.