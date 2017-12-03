SNL Takes on Sexual Harassment Scandal with Skit 'Welcome to Hell'

SNL Takes On Sexual Harassment... 'Welcome to Hell'

"Saturday Night Live" took on the massive sexual harassment/assault scandal by telling perpetrators they are now in the same place the woman have been for years -- hell.

The skit -- "Welcome to Hell" -- is not knee-slapping funny, but it's definitely powerful. It addresses the sorrow some people have expressed that certain titans have now fallen and their projects have been shelved ... like Jeremy Piven and "Wisdom of the Crowd."

This one's different from the typical SNL skits ... definitely worth a watch.