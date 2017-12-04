Bill O'Reilly Sued by Allegedly Abused Employee You Talked Trash On Me

Bill O'Reilly Sued By Allegedly Abused Fox Employee for Defamation

Bill O'Reilly is being sued by a woman he settled up with in a harassment case, claiming he violated a clause in their agreement that prohibited him from talking trash about her.

Rachel Bernstein, who was a junior producer at FOX News, claims she settled a lawsuit in 2002 for an undisclosed amount. She claimed O'Reilly was extremely abusive toward her.

O'Reilly made a statement to The New York Times last April, which triggered Bernstein's lawsuit. O'Reilly said, "In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline."

Bernstein says O'Reilly's statement is false, claiming she repeatedly complained to HR and various Fox execs.

She says O'Reilly insinuated she extorted him which she says is a lie, calling the former FNC host a "serial abuser."