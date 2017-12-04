Colin Kaepernick Makes Rare Appearance at Awards Show

Colin Kaepernick Rare Appearance at Awards Show 'Human Rights Can't Be Compromised'

Colin Kaepernick made a rare public appearance Sunday night ... accepting an award for showing bravery to participate in national anthem demonstrations despite risking his job.

The free agent QB was honored with the Courageous Advocate award at the ACLU of SoCal's Bill of Rights dinner ... and was welcomed with a long applause from those in attendance.

"We must confront systemic oppression as a doctor would a disease. You identify it, you call it out, you treat it, and you defeat it," Kaep said.

“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised."

Other honorees at the event included Jane Fonda, Judd Apatow and Viola Davis.