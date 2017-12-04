Jeremy Meeks and Estranged Wife Melissa Hashing Out Divorce Settlement

Jeremy and Melissa Meeks We're Trying to Settle Our Divorce Case

Jeremy and Melissa Meeks were supposed to sit down in a room to mediate their divorce, but everyone was a no-show and we've learned it's because the lawyers are trying to work out a settlement.

The split has been super contentious ... this after Jeremy filed to end their 8-year marriage and hooked up with billionaire heiress Chloe Green.

The judge in the divorce case ordered the mediation, but we're told the lawyers asked the judge to push the mediation back because they were knee-deep in settlement discussions.

Melissa claimed in legal docs Jeremy made $1 million a month, but he fired back that he only pulls in $6k a month.

The couple has to work out spousal and child support as well as custody of their 7-year-old son.