Tiki Barber: Benching Eli Got McAdoo Fired, Now Start Manning Again

N.Y. Giants legend Tiki Barber says Ben McAdoo sealed his fate when he benched Eli Manning ... and now tells us the team should put the 2x Super Bowl winning QB back in the starting lineup.

Barber, a 3x Pro Bowler who played from '97-'06 with the Giants, told us NYG brass totally botched the Manning benching -- inciting fans -- and that forced Giants ownership's hand.

The Giants cleaned house Monday morning ... axing the head coach and GM Jerry Reese after a 2-10 start.

Barber -- host of Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio -- says the Giants next move needs to be ... put Eli Manning back under center, now.

Who says Tiki isn't an Eli Manning fan?