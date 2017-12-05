'Workaholics' Blake Anderson's Divorce Final

'Workaholics' Blake Anderson Quick & Easy ... Divorce Finalized

Blake Anderson finalized his divorce about as quickly as the law will allow ... TMZ has learned.

The "Workaholics" star's now ex-wife Rachael Finley filed for the big D back in late May -- and 6 months later they've reached an agreement and the judge has even given 'em a stamp of approval ... according to court docs.

The couple got married in 2012, and have a 3-year-old daughter.

Under California law there's a cooling off period -- meaning even the smoothest of divorces have to wait 6 months -- which Blake and Rachael did.