Gwen Stefani Sure, I'll Wear Your Free Stuff This Jacket's the Bomb!!!

Gwen Stefani Wears Bomber Jacket Gift from Fan During Dubai Concert

EXCLUSIVE

Gwen Stefani made a fashion designer's dream come true ... by modeling her clothing onstage while she sang her final song.

Gwen was rocking a private show for the launch of the new Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dubai Monday night when Safiya Abdallah caught her attention with a gift bag.

Safiya -- a designer from California who moved to Dubai to work on her own line -- tells us she gave Stefani a custom beanie and bomber jacket right before the last song ... and Gwen closed out her set wearing the jacket.

Abdallah might want to start making more of them ... we have a feeling demand's about to rise.