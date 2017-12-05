John Travolta's Gotti Biopic Dropped by Studio 2 Weeks Before Release

John Travolta Gotti Biopic Dropped by Studio At the Last Minute

Breaking News

Lionsgate is dropping John Travolta's upcoming movie -- a John Gotti biopic -- just 10 days before it's scheduled release date.

The studio did not give any explanation for selling "Gotti" back to the production company in the 11th hour. The Kevin Connolly directed flick was set to come out on Dec. 15. It also co-starred Travolta's real-life wife Kelly Preston.

It's a bizarre move for a major studio to pull a movie so close to release -- but the film's been plagued with problems throughout production.