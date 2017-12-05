LaVar Ball Didn't Give LiAngelo a Voice in UCLA Decision, Says Rockets Player

LaVar Ball Didn't Give LiAngelo a Voice ... Says Rockets Player

EXCLUSIVE

No matter how you feel about LiAngelo Ball ditching UCLA, leave 'Gelo out of it ... 'cause LaVar Ball didn't let his son call his own shot -- so says Rockets PG Briante Weber.

"Daddy rules, so he probably had no say-so," Briante told TMZ Sports outside Poppy in L.A. "He's really just following what his pops said."

Maybe, maybe not. In an interview on Tuesday, LaVar essentially said he made the decision for LiAngelo ... but added that they were "on the same page."

Briante obviously thinks LaVar's pulling all the strings ... just like he's been doing with Lonzo Ball -- which Weber says has doomed 'Zo to a career of NBA beatdowns.