Justin Verlander Pick Between Kate Upton and World Series? ... Hell No!

12/6/2017 6:21 AM PST

Justin Verlander: Pick Between Kate Upton and World Series? Hell No.

It's Take 2 on one of the best sports questions ever ... 

Which is better -- winning the World Series or honeymooning with Kate Upton??

We got to ask the one guy who would know the answer -- Justin Verlander -- as the Houston Astros pitcher was leaving Craig's Tuesday night with his supermodel bride. 

Verlander successfully dodged the question when it was posed on Twitter a few days ago -- even after Kate doubled down and asked Verlander to give an answer!!

So, what happened this time around? Well, let's just say he'd rather talk about Jose Altuve ... 

