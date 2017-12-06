Justin Verlander Pick Between Kate Upton and World Series? ... Hell No!

EXCLUSIVE
It's Take 2 on one of the best sports questions ever ...
Which is better -- winning the World Series or honeymooning with Kate Upton??
We got to ask the one guy who would know the answer -- Justin Verlander -- as the Houston Astros pitcher was leaving Craig's Tuesday night with his supermodel bride.
Verlander successfully dodged the question when it was posed on Twitter a few days ago -- even after Kate doubled down and asked Verlander to give an answer!!
So, what happened this time around? Well, let's just say he'd rather talk about Jose Altuve ...