Morgan Spurlock Trump's McDonald's Diet Fills a 'Sad Hole'

Morgan Spurlock Says Trump's McDonald's Diet Fills a 'Sad Hole'

EXCLUSIVE

Morgan Spurlock thinks President Trump's obsession with McDonald's has psychological overtones ... proof he's an unhappy man looking for any form of fulfillment.

We got the "Super Size Me" star at LAX, and he weighed in on Trump's documented fast food campaign diet -- which contained an estimated average of 2,600-plus calories a day full of junk food ... most of which came from good ol' Mickey D's.

According to Morgan, it's only a matter of time until Trump's heart explodes. Fifty four percent of Americans think that's impossible, because it presumes the existence of such an organ.