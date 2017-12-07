Flo Rida Says LiAngelo Ball Will Make NBA, Hopfully With The Miami Heat

Flo Rida LiAngelo Ball Has NBA Future ... Hopefully With My Miami Heat!!

LiAngelo Ball WILL be an NBA player, so says rap superstar Flo Rida, who tells TMZ Sports he's so hyped on Gelo that he wants him on his favorite team, the Miami Heat.

We got Flo out at LAX and asked him the million dollar question for the Ball family right now (actually a lot more than $1 million) -- does Gelo actually have an NBA future now that he's left UCLA?

It's been hotly debated by all the sports people that hotly debate things, but Mr. Rida seems to think he's a lock, telling our guy Gelo will get it done, and he hopes it's with his hometown, Miami Heat.

Think someone just got a free pair of Gelo 3s!!!