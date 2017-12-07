Team USA Doc Larry Nassar Gets 60 Years In Prison in Child Porn Case

Larry Nassar Ex-Team USA Doc Gets 60 Years In Prison

Dr. Larry Nassar is probably going to die in prison -- the disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doc just got 60 YEARS in his child porn case.

The 54-year-old was just sentenced by a judge in Michigan -- after being convicted of having more than 37,000 child porn images in his possession.

Prosecutors say they found the images on computer hard drives while investigating the sexual assault claims against him.

Of course, besides the child porn ... Nassar also sexually assaulted more than 100 female athletes while working with Team USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.

His victims include some of the most famous gymnasts in the world -- from McKayla Maroney to Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

Nassar will be sentenced in that case in January.

