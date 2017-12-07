LaVar Ball Says China Would Love to Have LiAngelo Back for His Pro Career

LaVar Ball China Would Love to Have Gelo Back ... for His Pro Career

LaVar Ball tells TMZ Sports China would be PUMPED on his son, LiAngelo, coming back to their country to play pro ball ... now that he's done at UCLA.

We got LaVar and LiAngelo at LAX ... and the Big Baller dad told us the door's wide open for his middle child to hoop in the same place he was ARRESTED for shoplifting last month.

"Of course! Why not?!" LaVar said, when we asked if China would welcome Gelo back. "They would be happy to have him."

LiAngelo wouldn't comment on a possible China reunion ... but quietly told us he's ready to take his talents overseas.