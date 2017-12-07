Stephen Belafonte Mel B's Breaking Our Deal! She Calls BS

Stephen Belafonte Says Mel B's Breaking Their Divorce Deal, She Calls BS

EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Belafonte ﻿says Mel B is breaking the deal they struck in their divorce, and he wants a judge to drop the hammer on her ... but Mel says he's full of it.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Mel's attorney says Stephen is finding any excuse to accuse her of breaking the deal they struck in November, but she has answers for all his allegations.

Stephen says Mel was late on her spousal support payment in November. Mel's lawyer says some of her business deals fell through at the last minute, so although she was late ... Mel's all caught up now through December.

Stephen complained Mel isn't giving him access to the old family home as they agreed. Mel says Stephen's refusing to give her any advance notice about when he wants to come, which she says is unreasonable.

Mel also complains about Stephen letting their daughter sleep in his bed during an overnight visit ... but his teams says he's got a big bed, and didn't feel her climb in. It's important to note ... Mel's not alleging anything sexual.

Bottom line ... Mel thinks Stephen running to the judge is a waste of everyone's time and money.