Eminem Blasts Crooked Cops, Shouts Out Kaepernick In New Track

Eminem is on the warpath about racism in America in his new track, "Untouchable" -- even dropping a verse about Colin Kaepernick and his national anthem demonstration.

"They call it a Kaepernick tantrum if you don't stand for the national anthem," Shady says in the track that dropped Friday.

"They gonna say you're tying to take an irrational stance if you try to slander the flag ... but somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb."

There's more ... a lot more ... but it's probably best if you stop reading and just listen.