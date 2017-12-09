TMZ

Kristaps Porzingis New Lady Friend Is Smokin' Hot Model ... With Insane Pics!

12/9/2017 12:20 AM PST

Kristaps Porzingis' New Lady Friend Is Hot Model with Insane Pics

EXCLUSIVE

Mystery solved ... the new hot lady who's been hanging with Kristaps Porzingis is -- surprise -- A MODEL!!! 

The NY Knicks star was canoodling with the hot blonde while leaving a NY nightclub earlier this week begging a few questions -- who is she and are they a thing???

Turns out, she goes by the name Bambi -- and we're told the two are definitely dating. Not sure how serious they are ... but they look pretty good together. 

She's got a impressive body of work on the modeling front ... so, yeah ... enjoy! 

