Kristaps Porzingis' New Lady Friend Is Hot Model with Insane Pics

Mystery solved ... the new hot lady who's been hanging with Kristaps Porzingis is -- surprise -- A MODEL!!!

The NY Knicks star was canoodling with the hot blonde while leaving a NY nightclub earlier this week begging a few questions -- who is she and are they a thing???

Turns out, she goes by the name Bambi -- and we're told the two are definitely dating. Not sure how serious they are ... but they look pretty good together.

She's got a impressive body of work on the modeling front ... so, yeah ... enjoy!