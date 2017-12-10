Farrah Abraham Demands Neon Panties & Vajazzle Kit For Green Room

Most people demand bottles of Ciroc on their riders, but not Farrah Abraham, who's gonna be busy bedazzling her lady parts in her green room.
Farrah's hosting a XXXMas party at the Las Vegas stripper institution Crazy Horse III Thursday and her rider is about what you'd expect from a porn star ... neon panties and a vajazzle kit.
The former "Teen Mom" also gets very specific when it comes to hygiene, requesting "a pre-planned appointment with an affluent med-spa for service of 2 syringes of Sculpta facial filler," plus a 24k gold collagen breast firming gel mask.
The caring mom wants to care for the strippers ... demanding $3k in Crazy Horse III Diamond Dollars to tip performers.
Not much when it comes to food and beverage though, just one California sushi roll. It's how she ... rolls.