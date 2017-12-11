Anna Faris Leader of the Pack But Jack's Got A Better View

Anna Faris and Son Out With Her New Boyfriend

Anna Faris' posse is back to a party of 3.

Anna was out Sunday in L.A. taking a stroll with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, and her son, Jack.

Jack looks pretty chill up on Barrett's shoulders and it shouldn't come as a surprise since Anna and Michael have been spending plenty of time together. The two were spotted just a couple weeks ago when they went house hunting together.

As for things with estranged hubby Chris Pratt, the two filed for divorce simultaneously Dec. 1 ... and they're asking for joint custody of Jack.