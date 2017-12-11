TMZ

Simone Biles Crushes Texans Cheerleading Debut ... Mostly

12/11/2017 7:50 AM PST

Here it is ... video of Simone Biles' DEBUT as a Houston Texans cheerleader -- and it's awesome!!

The Team USA gymnastics superstar grabbed her pom-poms and hit the sidelines with the team on Sunday as the very first "honorary" member of the squad. 

Biles did pretty well outside of missing a couple of steps ...  but given the fact she only had a few days to practice, it's super impressive. 

And get this ... Biles trained with the team AFTER gymnastics practices, where she's putting in work for the 2020 Olympics. 

Impressed yet?? 

