Julie Chen Heartbroken Over Keaton Jones, Mom Makes Things 'Murky'

Julie Chen's a solid multitasker -- she pulled no punches for Kimberly Jones while showing major compassion for Keaton getting bullied.

We got the "Big Brother" and 'Talk' host leaving Craig's in WeHo Monday night, and asked her if photos of Keaton's mom with Confederate flags makes her uneasy about the flood of support for Keaton -- some of it financial.

Julie's clearly not a fan of those Kimberly pics, but she's found a way to separate that from Keaton's battles with bullies.