Charles Barkley Praises Alabama for Roy Moore Defeat We're Not Just Rednecks!

Charles Barkley Praises Alabama for Roy Moore Defeat, We're Not Just Rednecks!

Breaking News

Charles Barkley is now a prime political commentator on CNN -- and after the election Tuesday night, he WENT OFF about how Alabama isn't just "rednecks" and "ignorant people."

Sir Chuck -- who's from Alabama (he played college ball at Auburn) -- had been campaigning hard for Doug Jones ... and after he took down Roy Moore last night, Barkley didn't hold back.

"You know, we've been stuck in a time warp for a long time," Charles said ... "This is just a great night for Alabama and for Doug Jones."

"Roy Moore was an embarrassment. Hey listen, if any other man had 8 women accusing him of sexual harassment ... talking about how he really enjoyed slavery ... he thinks people who are homosexuals should go to jail, they wouldn't have even been in this election."

Barkley says he's extremely proud of Alabama ... adding, "We got some amazing people here."

"Yeah, got some rednecks and a bunch of ignorant people ... but we got some amazing people here and they rose up today."