Holly Robinson Peete No Moore Means Dignity's Restored Thanks, Charles Barkley!!!

Holly Robinson Peete Hails Roy Moore Defeat as 'W' for Decency

EXCLUSIVE

Holly Robinson Peete declared a win for decency after accused pedophile Roy Moore was defeated in Alabama's special election -- and she's giving an NBA great an assist for the victory.

We got Holly at LAX Tuesday night and asked her about Democrat Doug Jones pulling off the stunning win and, for her, America was the real winner Tuesday night.

Holly gave a special shout-out to Charles Barkley, ﻿who campaigned for Jones. She also told us why Moore was strolling down loser's lane long before the allegations he had encounters with teens when he was in his 30s.