Tiffany Haddish is done dating scrubs ... aka a busta ... aka a broke ass. Wanna get some love from her? Better rate 700 and above!
We got the "Girls Trip" star at LAX Wednesday night and talked to her about dating again. She'd gone on "The Breakfast Club" and said she wants someone better than her ... and that includes their credit score.
Check it out ... Tiffany's already hatched a plan in her quest to get the credit score deets. And in case you're pissed about her Golden Globes snub -- like Jada Pinkett Smith is -- Tiffany says don't be.