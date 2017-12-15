Candice Swanepoel Pregnant with Second Child, 'Christmas Came Early'

Candice Swanepoel Preggers with #2 'Christmas Came Early'

Turns out, Candice Swanepoel wasn't just a hot mama on the beach in Brazil Friday ... she was a hot mama expecting her second child!

We posted pics of the Victoria's Secret Angel flaunting a tiny leopard bikini on the island of Fernando de Noronha, and hours later she announced her pregnancy ... via photo prominently featuring her baby bump with the caption, "Christmas came early."

Candice had her first baby -- a boy named Anaca -- in October 2016 with her longtime BF, Hermann Nicoli.

Congrats on baby #2!!!