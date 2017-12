Candice Swanepoel Lookin' Purrfect In Tiny Leopard Bikini

Candice Swanepoel Rocks Tiny Leopard Bikini on Beach in Brazil

EXCLUSIVE

Here we have model Candice Swanepoel in her natural habitat ... on a beach in paradise looking straight fire.

The Victoria's Secret Angel hit up the island of Fernando de Noronha off the coast of Brazil with some friends Friday ... and flaunted her sexy curves in a thong leopard bikini. Mee-yow.

Candice returned to the catwalk last month for the annual VS Fashion Show after missing 2016 to have a baby with her man, Hermann Nicoli.

Clearly, she hasn't lost a step.