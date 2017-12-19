Ex-'Basketball Wives' Star Ex-BF Runs to Court ... She Slashed My Tires and Worse!!!

'Basketball Wives' Star Jennifer Williams Accused of Slashing Ex's Tires

Ex-"Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams allegedly has it out for her ex-boyfriend, who claims she tried to run him down with her car once.

James "Tim" Norman filed for a restraining order against Jennifer, and in the docs says she's taken rage out on his car. James says he was driving around Sunday afternoon in L.A. when he spotted Jennifer tailing him.

According to the docs, James parked at home and an hour later went outside to find 2 of his tires slashed. He reported it to cops, and says this was just the latest incident. In the docs, he says last summer -- when they were still dating, mind you -- Jennifer got behind the wheel of HIS car, and tried to run him down. James -- who's on the reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" -- says he had to dive out of the way or die.

He also claims she's broken into his pad, sent him harassing texts and threatened he's "playing with the wrong one." James says they broke up in September, and Jen's just angry he's moved on with a new gf.

The restraining order was granted, and Jennifer has to stay 100 yards away. We've reached out to Jennifer's reps.