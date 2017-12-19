TMZ

NBA's Devin Booker Crushes The Rock in Fashion Fight ... Says Teammate

12/19/2017 12:28 PM PST

NBA's Devin Booker Crushes The Rock in Fashion Throwdown, Says Teammate

EXCLUSIVE

Who's got more turtleneck-and-chain swag -- vintage The Rock or NBA star Devin Booker?

For the answer, we asked Devin's Suns teammate, Jared Dudley ... and he told us Booker takes out The People's Champ, "EASY."

"Look at that chain, man -- young money," Jared told TMZ Sports outside Poppy in Hollywood.

Pretty hilarious ... 'cause Rock feels the same way!

D-Book -- also at Poppy -- wouldn't say who wore it better ... but you can tell he was diggin' the "electrifying" comparison.

