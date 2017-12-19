NBA's Devin Booker Crushes The Rock in Fashion Throwdown, Says Teammate

NBA's Devin Booker Crushes The Rock in Fashion Fight ... Says Teammate

Who's got more turtleneck-and-chain swag -- vintage The Rock or NBA star Devin Booker?

For the answer, we asked Devin's Suns teammate, Jared Dudley ... and he told us Booker takes out The People's Champ, "EASY."

Devin Booker with that turtleneck and chain... reminds us of someone equally electrifying.... what do you think @TheRock? pic.twitter.com/H6FO2lNAC6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 17, 2017

"Look at that chain, man -- young money," Jared told TMZ Sports outside Poppy in Hollywood.

Pretty hilarious ... 'cause Rock feels the same way!

Only difference is I’m wearing cheap silver jewelry and a fake Tag watch. My rookie days were leaaaan;). Devin’s doing much better. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/hFMAsE2aOj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 17, 2017

D-Book -- also at Poppy -- wouldn't say who wore it better ... but you can tell he was diggin' the "electrifying" comparison.