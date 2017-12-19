Eva Longoria Pregnant with Baby Boy

Eva Longoria First Baby's Gonna Be a Boy!!!

Breaking News

Eva Longoria has her first bun in the oven ... and it's gonna be a boy.

Eva and media mogul husband, Jose Baston, are expecting after getting married last year outside Mexico City. Eva's been married twice, but never had any kids with Tyler Christopher or NBA superstar Tony Parker. Jose already has 4 from a previous relationship.

Reps confirmed the baby news, which, we guess, means the honeymoon stage is officially over for 49-year-old Jose and 42-year-old Eva. Time to start making nursery plans.

Congrats!