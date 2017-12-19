Faith Evans Cops Lost Pac's Murder Weapon? Sounds About Right!

Faith Evans Isn't Surprised Tupac Murder Weapon Mysteriously Disappeared

Faith Evans ﻿has low, LOW expectations when it comes to cops solving Tupac or Notorious B.I.G.'s murders -- so she's not shocked cops found, then lost, Pac's murder weapon.

We got the R&B singer at LAX, where we broke the news about the Glock that's apparently vanished in a would-be transfer between cops in L.A. and Las Vegas.

Faith was intrigued when we explained how the weapon was unearthed in Compton -- but couldn't hide her disdain for the investigators when we told her about the gun's disappearance.