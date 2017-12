Faith Evans Cops Lost Pac's Murder Weapon? Sounds About Right!

Faith Evans Isn't Surprised Tupac Murder Weapon Mysteriously Disappeared

Faith Evans has low, LOW expectations when it comes to cops solving Tupac or Notorious B.I.G.'s murders -- so she's not shocked cops found, then lost, Pac's murder weapon.

We got the R&B singer at LAX, where we broke the news about the Glock that's apparently vanished in a would-be transfer between cops in L.A. and Las Vegas.

Faith was intrigued when we explained how the weapon was unearthed in Compton -- but couldn't hide her disdain for the investigators when we told her about the gun's disappearance.