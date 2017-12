Kate Upton Smokin' Aces!!!

Kate Upton's Serving Aces for LOVE Advent Calendar

Kate Upton in a one-piece swimsuit bouncing cross-court and getting her sweat on is really all the setup you need for this video.

The supermodel suited up for day 19 of LOVE Magazine's Advent calendar ... and we have to say ... B-R-A-V-O. Kate outdoes herself in this #StayStrong campaign -- showing off her athletic skills while rocking heels, and a fancy Burberry scarf.

Two somewhat obvious points: 1. The lady's got range, and ... 2. Justin Verlander's going to have a very merry Christmas.