Chris Bosh's Mom Arrested, Allegedly Exploited Disabled Man for Drug Ring

More trouble for Chris Bosh's mother ... Frieda Bosh has been arrested for allegedly using a disabled man in "drug distribution activities."
We broke the story ... the Texas home where Frieda lives was raided by law enforcement officials earlier this month because cops believes a drug trafficking operation was being run out of the home.
Now, officials say Frieda and another man living at the home, Johnathan Brown, were "exploiting a disabled person" ... by forcing the man to use his disibility check to pay their rent.
As we previously reported, the home is owned by Chris Bosh -- and Frieda says he's trying to evict her. They haven't spoken in years.
Officials say Brown was running the drug ring -- and Frieda "allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location."
For her part, Frieda has denied wrongdoing -- and previously pointed the finger at a short-term tenant who had moved out of the home.