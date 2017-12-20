TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Chris Bosh Mom Arrested Allegedly Exploited Disabled Man for Drug Ring

12/20/2017 10:54 AM PST

Chris Bosh's Mom Arrested, Allegedly Exploited Disabled Man for Drug Ring

Breaking News

More trouble for Chris Bosh's mother ... Frieda Bosh has been arrested for allegedly using a disabled man in "drug distribution activities."

We broke the story ... the Texas home where Frieda lives was raided by law enforcement officials earlier this month because cops believes a drug trafficking operation was being run out of the home. 

Now, officials say Frieda and another man living at the home, Johnathan Brown, were "exploiting a disabled person" ...  by forcing the man to use his disibility check to pay their rent. 

As we previously reported, the home is owned by Chris Bosh -- and Frieda says he's trying to evict her. They haven't spoken in years. 

Officials say Brown was running the drug ring -- and Frieda "allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location."

For her part, Frieda has denied wrongdoing -- and previously pointed the finger at a short-term tenant who had moved out of the home. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web