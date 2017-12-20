L.A. Rams Surprise Homeless Family with Furnished Apartment

L.A. Rams Surprise Homeless Family for Holidays with Furnished Apt.!!

Exclusive Details

The L.A. Rams have been crushing it on the field ... but what they just did for a local homeless family is the most amazing thing they've done all year.

Here's what happened ... Tavon Austin and Robert Quinn wanted to do something extra special for the holidays, so they teamed up with the LA Family Housing charity to find a well-deserving family to gift a fully-furnished, 4-bedroom apartment.

The lucky recipient is Shwonna Cox and her 6 children ... who lost all their belongings in the wildfires. Shwonna is an employee at USC, but was having trouble getting back on her feet.

But get this -- not only did Austin and Quinn put a roof over their heads ... the Rams hooked up Shwonna's new crib with a Christmas tree AND presents under the tree.

Check out the video ... Shwonna's kids go CRAZY when they see their new stuff.

'Tis the season!!!!!