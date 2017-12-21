French Montana Gets Romantic on First Date with Evelyn Lozada

French Montana is more than just a baller, he's also a softy when it comes to impressing the ladies ... something Evelyn Lozada learned right off the bat when they hooked up.
Well connected sources tell TMZ ... French had a private chef whip up a fancy meal at his L.A. crib for his first date with Evelyn. No group date, this was dinner for 2 with some CÎROC French Vanilla on the side, of course. Gotta rep for his brand.
We're told Evelyn and the rapper met through mutual friends, and have been hanging out for a few weeks, but are far from "exclusive" ... for now. One source says she's finally ready to get back in the dating world.
Evelyn left her baby daddy, ex-MLB star Carl Crawford, over the summer when she suspected infidelity. His loss is French's gain ... for now.