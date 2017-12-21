Robert De Niro Wears High Platform Shoes to Look Taller Next to Al Pacino

Robert De Niro had to get a leg up -- or a shoe up, more like -- standing next to Al Pacino in the new Martin Scorsese movie ... thank God for close-ups.
Bob and Al star in Scorsese's new mobster flick, "The Irishman," in which they filmed a scene this week where they were strolling side by side in the Bronx.
As you can see, De Niro really got into character by wearing high platform shoes -- the guy he's playing stands at 6'4" ... and in real life, the actor's only 5'10".
Hollywood and their tall tales ... gotta love it.