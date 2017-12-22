Blake Griffin Hits Kendall's Favorite Jewelry Store ... What's In The Box??

Blake Griffin Shopping At Beverly Hills Jewelry Store, For Kendall Jenner?

Blake Griffin was spotted perusing one of girlfriend Kendall Jenner's favorite jewelry stores in L.A., leaving one GIGANTIC question ... what's in the box??

The Clippers star was at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills Friday, which happens to be a store Kendall frequents. It's unclear exactly what Blake was checking out -- but he was seen a short time later leaving the shopping center with a bag.

Considering Griffin recently signed on for nearly $200 million to stay in Los Angeles, something tells us whatever he decides to get Kendall will be reallll nice.