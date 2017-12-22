NBA's Charlie Villanueva Gets Toilet Xmas Miracle

EXCLUSIVE

Twas 3 days before Christmas, and at Charlie Villanueva's pad ...

A new TOILET was being delivered after someone took the one that he had.

Some scumbags in Dallas broke open his door ...

And ripped Charlie's beloved crapper right out of the floor.

But not everyone is evil you see ...

Enter the miracle workers at a company called Poo-Pourri.

They reached out to Charlie and offered to help ...

By giving him a NEW toilet they picked out themselves.

He's also being gifted with a year's worth of spray ...

To make sure his bathroom smells good all night and day.

So happy holidays from all of us to you ...

We're so thrilled that Charlie has a new place to poo.