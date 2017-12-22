NBA's Charlie Villanueva Gets Emotional About New Toilet

Lot of toilet information to unpack in this post ...

First, Charlie Villanueva finally got his replacement toilet (courtesy of Poo-Pourri) after his crapper was stolen from his Dallas home earlier this week.

Charlie says ever since he went public about the burglary ... he's learned millions of people around the world don't have toilets and he now realizes there's a global sanitation crisis. He seems moved by the information and wants to help.

Also, we're told cops are getting closer to finding out who stole Charlie's toilet -- Dallas PD sent an investigator to the home and we're told there are real leads.

Fingers crossed ...