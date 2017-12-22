Sam Smith I Found My Unicorn And We're IG Offish!

Sam Smith And '13 Reasons Why' Star Take Romance To IG

Unicorns and rainbows go hand-in-hand with bliss, and it looks like Sam Smith has found his with "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn.

Smith essentially confirmed he and Flynn are an item by posting a pic of the two of them together in a London elevator wearing matching unicorn headgear.

Rumors the two were dating began to swirl back in October when Smith and Flynn were spotted making out on the streets of New York City, but they never confirmed they were a couple.

Sam's not the only one making them IG offish. Flynn also shared the pic with the caption, "Rare sighting in London." We're guessing not the last.