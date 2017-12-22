Celebrity Christmas Shopping Like All Of Us ... Looking For Last-Minute Deals!!!

Tyga, Arnold Schwarzenegger Among Last-Minute Celeb Christmas Shoppers

Tyga and Arnold Schwarzenegger aren't so different from the rest of us ... procrastinating like good Americans to get their last-minute Christmas shopping done.

We got a bunch of celebs out in Bev Hills Thursday night looking for goodies with just 3 days left before Santa comes to town. From the look of things ... Tyga checked a bunch of stuff off his list, and he looks tremendously happy about it.

Director Paul Feig revealed he's got a pretty huge budget when it comes to Xmas shopping (must be nice). Check it out ... Milla Jovovich was in a giving mood, Kym Johnson Herjavec showed us the perfect gift for her hubby and Wes Anderson had just one last Christmas wish.