Wiz Khalifa Says BS to SpaceX, I Saw Aliens!!!

Wiz Khalifa isn't buying the party line on the incredible show Friday night in the Southern California skies ... he has no doubts what he saw was aliens.

Wiz was leaving Delilah in WeHo with GF/Brazilian model Izabela Guedes when our photog asked about the SpaceX launch, where a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Wiz seems to think this is just another cover-up. He doesn't seem familiar with Space X, but he's definitely down for space sex.

BTW ... TMZ got hundreds of tips from folks who felt the same way as Wiz.